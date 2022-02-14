Naomi Campbell Says She's Encouraging Her Older Friends to Have Babies: 'Don't Hesitate'

Naomi Campbell became a new mom at age 50 and she is pushing all of her older friends to do the same.

via People:

The supermodel, now 51, appeared on the cover of British Vogue’s March issue alongside her 9-month-old daughter and opened up to the magazine about her longtime desire to have a baby.

“I always knew that one day I would be a mother, but it’s the biggest joy I could ever imagine. I’m lucky to have her and I know that,” she said.

Campbell explained that she has a new “completely selfless” attitude with motherhood and she has no issue with the 50-year age gap between her and her daughter, even admitting that she’s encouraging her older friends to have babies as well.

“I’m telling them all, do it! Don’t hesitate!” she added.

Campbell announced back in May that she welcomed her first baby, sharing few details about her daughter at the time.

“She wasn’t adopted – she’s my child,” the model told British Vogue, adding that not many people knew she was going to become a mom at the time.

“I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her,” she shared. “But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”

The supermodel and actress initially shared the news on Instagram, postinga sweet photo of her hand holding her daughter’s feet.

“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” Campbell captioned the Tuesday post. “So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”

Janet Jackson and Naomi Campbell both had babies at 50 — but they both have the financial means to hire help when needed.