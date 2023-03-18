Keanu Reeves Mourns the Death of ‘John Wick’ Co-Star Lance Reddick

Keanu Reeves is paying tribute to his late John Wick co-star, Lance Reddick.

via: Complex

The Canadian actor paid tribute to his co-star in a statement to E! News this weekend, just a day after Reddick was found dead inside his Los Angeles home.

“We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick,” Reeves said in a joint statement with John Wick 4 director Chad Stahelski. “He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with. Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly.”

Though the details surrounding Reddick’s death have not been revealed, his publicist told outlets he died from natural causes.

The tragedy occurred as Reddick was promoting John Wick: Chapter 4, which will hit U.S. theaters next Friday. The film’s distributor Lionsgate also issued a statement in response to the 60-year-old actor’s death.

“The world of Wick would not be what it is without Lance Reddick and the unparalleled depth he brought to Charon’s humanity and unflappable charisma,” the company wrote. “Lance leaves behind an indelible legacy and hugely impressive body of work, but we will remember him as our lovely, joyful friend and Concierge. We’re stunned and heartbroken, and our deepest condolences go to his beloved family and his fans all around the world.”

Reddick appeared in all four installments of the John Wick franchise, portraying Continental Hotel concierge, Charon.

In the day since his death was confirmed, a number of Hollywood figures have paid tribute to the Baltimore native on social media.

“Lance Reddick was an incredibly nice guy, and an incredibly talented actor,” director James Gunn tweeted. “This is heartbreaking. My love goes out to all his family, friends, and collaborators.”

Lance Reddick was an incredibly nice guy, and an incredibly talented actor. This is heartbreaking. My love goes out to all his family, friends, and collaborators. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 17, 2023

“A man of great strength and grace. As talented a musician as he was an actor,” wrote Wendell Pierce, Reddick’s co-star on The Wire. “The epitome of class. Ansudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family. An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Godspeed my friend. You made your mark here. RIP.”

A man of great strength and grace. As talented a musician as he was an actor. The epitome of class. An sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family. An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Godspeed my friend. You made your mark here. RIP pic.twitter.com/Xy0pl5c4NR — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) March 17, 2023

Reddick’s wife, Stephanie Reddick, expressed gratitude for all the supper she and her family have received over the last 24 hours.

“Lance was taken from us far too soon,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for all your overwhelming love, support and beautiful stories shared on these platforms over the last day. I see your messages and can’t begin to express how grateful I am to have them.”

You can check out some of the tribute posts below.

Lance Reddick was an beautiful and compelling actor. And a beautiful person. He worked with my mom Anne Meara in her play “Afterplay”, playing Raziel, the waiter slash angel of death. He was exquisite in that and all he did. Nothing is lost. ? — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) March 17, 2023

Halfway through re-watching THE WIRE comes the news that Lance Reddick has died at the horribly unfair age of 60. Wonderful actor; wonderful man. This is sad news. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 17, 2023

Shocked and saddened by the news that Lance Reddick has passed away. Truly heartbreaking.

R.I.P. My friend. You will be missed.

God speed.? — Isiah Whitlock Jr. (@IsiahWhitlockJr) March 17, 2023

Damn… he was such a great guy and a great actor. @lancereddick #RIP pic.twitter.com/0RqXeKgcuj — JOE MANGANIELLO (@JoeManganiello) March 17, 2023

So sorry to hear of the passing of Lance Reddick. A wonderful actor and such as decent man! Way too young to go! — Kurtwood Smith (@tahitismith) March 17, 2023

Lance's first gig after Yale was as an understudy on broadway in Angels in America. I remember him as a super gracious and kind man. Wow. RIP. https://t.co/n9k4Rkwd5R — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) March 17, 2023