Kayla Nicole Says She's Done with Dating Athletes After Travis Kelce Relationship: 'I'm Good' | lovebscott.com

Travis Kelce’s ex is giving a big update on her dating life.

via: People

Nicole, who dated Chiefs star Travis Kelce for five years, says she’s done dating professional athletes, and now the fitness guru is opening up about the decision.

Nicole, 32, spoke candidly about her dating life during a recent appearance on Behind the Likes, a podcast focusing on social media influencers. “I’ll never say never, but I fully, wholeheartedly believe that I am out of the athlete stage,” Nicole said on the show.

The popular influencer, who officially called it quits with 34-year-old Kelce in 2022, continued, “I do think that I am attracted to men in positions of power, and I also think that those types of men are attracted to me.”

Nicole recalled attending “sporting events” – she regularly supported Kelce at Chiefs games with Brittany Mahomes – “because I have a jersey on with someone’s name on the back.”

Now, the former Lakers in-arena host says she “did that,” and while “it was fun” at the time, she’s concluded, “I’m good.”

While she’s not interested in athletes, Nicole said she’d still love to date someone who shares her passion for sports. “I would love to date an executive of a record label or a movie producer so that we can go to the sporting events. Let date night be courtside at the Laker game; that’s my kind of guy,” she said.

In October, Nicole opened up about getting over “a major breakup” with the help of therapy during an interview with PEOPLE. “It was like I was working out, I was in really great shape, but I felt like sh– and I was sad, and I was having a hard time getting out of bed. It got to the point where I was like, ‘Okay, what else can I possibly do?’ ” she shared.

“So, I started going to therapy and quickly realized, okay, it’s one thing to be physically fit, but it’s another thing to be mentally fit. You could be in the best shape of your life, but mentally, if you are not a healthy person, it’s not going to feel good.”

Later in the podcast, Nicole said she recently “turned off” her comments on social media. “You can’t DM me anymore because people just talk crazy, and I’ve had enough,” she revealed. “I’m exhausted, I’m tired. It’s a new year and, to be honest, it’s the same me. So, in order for it to be a new me, I need to do some new things.”

Nicole said those “new things” start with “protecting my peace” and preventing internet trolls from “saying anything else” directly to her on social media. “You can talk to a black hole — comments off.”

Speaking to PEOPLE in October, Nicole explained why she unfollowed her former close friends, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes, on Instagram after the couple began spending time with Kelce and Swift.

“I do think it’s important to publicly address this because I did publicly unfollow people,” Nicole said. “The reality is I know these people in real life. And so, in real life, I’ve communicated to these people why I’ve had to publicly make the decisions that I made.”