Kayla Nicole Chokes Back Tears After Backlash to Her Podcast Remarks: My Mom Was ‘Offended’ [Video]

BY: Walker Published 8 hours ago

Travis Kelce’s ex, Kayla Nicole, is opening up on her recent appearance on Angel Reese’s podcast and the backlash that ensued.

Nicole, hit headlines last week, when she spoke about how his relationship with Taylor Swift had affected her — but now says she regrets being so open.

The sports reporter and influencer, 32, says she initially felt good about how she’d come across on the Unapologetically Angel podcast, but later wished she’d refused to answer some of the more probing questions about her time with Kelce and the subsequent fallout.

“After the podcast came out, I thought that I handled things with grace,” she said on an episode of I Am Athlete Daily which streamed yesterday (Tuesday October 15). “I thought that I answered the questions to the best of my ability. The public had their interpretation of things — didn’t matter to me.”

She added to her co-hosts, “You know my personality: it’s spicy! And that can be perceived in a million different ways.”

On the original podcast, Nicole answered questions about why she and Kelce, 35, had split, as well as how welcome she now felt in the Kansas City Chiefs crowd — but, when some of her answers made headlines, she got a call from her mom which upset her. “My mom calls me though — and it’s those conversations … that’s what matters to me,” she said. “Because she’s offended, she’s hurt by the way people are perceiving her daughter, she’s hurt with the negative headlines and the way that people are spinning it. My mom was like, ‘Maybe next time, we don’t answer those questions,’ and it’s as simple as that. Don’t give it any energy. You don’t have to always respond.”

Nicole says that she has always taken pride in being honest — but, with her high-profile ex dating one of the most famous women in the world, she also never imagined she’d be under so much scrutiny. “I think it’s in my nature to be myself and to lead with myself and to give all of myself and people don’t deserve that,” she said. “Because it’s not going to always be received in the intent that I mean for it to be received. I don’t have control over public perception. You don’t have to answer every question, not every comment or DM deserves a response. I’m learning that!”

via: US Weekly

You can watch the full interview below.

