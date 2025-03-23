Kay Flock Found Guilty Of Racketeering, Attempted Murder, And Firearm Charges

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

Kay Flock has been found guilty of several crimes in connection to his alleged involvement in the Sev Side gang.

Inner City Press reported a jury delivered “mostly—but not all—guilty verdicts” in the trial where prosecutors alleged he 21-year-old rapper he led the Bronx Sev Side gang.

“This case is not really against Kevin Perez. It is against Kay Flock. It is US versus drill rap…,” claimed the defense.

The artist, whose legal name is Kevin Perez, was found guilty of racketeering conspiracy, use of a firearm resulting in death, attempted murder and assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering, and the use of a firearm for attempted murder and assault with a dangerous weapon. He was acquitted on a charge of murder in aid of racketeering.

According to AllHipHop, Perez faces a mandatory life sentence at his July 16 sentencing. The platform noted that the rapper’s visuals and lyrics were introduced as evidence with one video “Who Really Bugging,” standing out. The video was used in the trial as allegedly referencing a real-life shooting.

“Kevin Perez, aka ‘Kay Flock,’ was the leader of a neighborhood street gang known as Sev Side / DOA, and with that gang, he committed a series of gang-motivated shootings. Perez, a drill rapper, instilled fear across the community with his violent actions, and then threatened rivals, bragged about shootings, and taunted victims in his rap lyrics,” said acting U.S. Attorney Matthew Podolsky in a statement following the guilty verdict.

“But as a unanimous jury has now found, Perez can no longer hide behind his music and instead will be held to account for his violent crimes. Thanks to the hard work of the career prosecutors of this Office and our law enforcement partners, the cycle of violence that Perez engaged in is over. This Office remains resolute in its commitment to prosecuting gang members who sow fear and spread violence on our city streets.”

The Bronx native was first indicted on federal murder and racketeering charges in February 2023. Authorities accused Perez and other alleged gang members of “attempted murder and assault with a dangerous weapon arising from seven shootings committed in the Bronx between June 2020 and February 2022.”

At the time, the rising New York Drill rapper was already behind bars, awaiting trial for the 2021 murder of alleged gang member Hwascar Hernandez outside a Harlem barbershop in New York City, now the one not guilty verdict mentioned above.

