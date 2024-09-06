Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Split Secrets Reportedly Revealed: Singer Lifts Lid on 'Really Tough Year' Apart — After His Celibacy Vow | www.lovebscott.com

Katy Perry reportedly revealed she called things off with now-fiancé Orlando Bloom when the actor was fresh off a vow of celibacy and wanted a serious commitment she wasn’t yet ready for.

Katy Perry is spilling the tea on what led to her brief split and reconciliation with Orlando Bloom.

The pop star called things off with her now-fiancé because the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, fresh off a vow of celibacy, wanted a more serious commitment than she was ready for at the time.

The Never Really Over singer had a change of heart after “a really tough year” and credited a week-long personal growth retreat with helping bring the pair back together.

Perry, 39, and Bloom, 47, met “over an In-N-Out burger” at a Golden Globes afterparty and quickly struck up a romance. But fans were puzzled when they went their separate ways just 10 months later, in February 2017.

On Wednesday’s episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Perry explained: “We weren’t really in it from day one — I mean, he was, in a way, because he had just done a huge time of celibacy and he had set intentions and I was fresh out of a relationship and I was just like, I can’t do this anymore. I need to swim in a different pond. But I had yet to do some real work.”

She explained Bloom had just come off a period of intense self-reflection during a week-long retreat known as The Hoffman Process. When he came back, Perry said,”he wasn’t playing this cat-mouse game anymore”.

The singer laughed as she recalled thinking: “Oh, this is boring. I’m moving on.”

“I was so used to this push-pull…I was playing games.”

But the breakup proved to be a turning point for Perry, who decided to give the retreat a try. She recalled: “I had a really tough year, and I finally went to Hoffman towards the end of that year that we were separated, and then I got the tools and spoke the same language”.

The retreat “changed my life”, she said, because “It helped me just rewire how I think about myself, and it helped me connect my head to my heart.”

After getting back on track, Bloom popped the question in 2019 and their daughter, Daisy Dove, was born in August 2020.

The actor — who has a 13-year-old child, Flynn, with his ex, Miranda Kerr — proved to be the rock Perry needed. She got emotional after explaining on Call Her Daddy: “When I crumble, he can step in and be that anchor.”

Perry said she and Bloom have kept their relationship strong by prioritizing therapy and doing “the work”. While admitting they sometimes “get stuck” or “don’t want to do it”, she said their daughter is a major source of motivation.

“We want to evolve, that’s I think why we’re in our relationship, is to become better humans so we can raise this beautiful human being.”

via: RadarOnline.com