Kathy Najimy on Her Support for Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall: 'We Can All Have Separate Friends'

We knew Kathy Najimy would have to answer for her seemingly shady tweet supporting Kim Cattrall amid the latter’s rumored rift with Sarah Jessica Parker as soon as ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ promo began — and we were right.

via People:

While speaking to PEOPLE on Tuesday at the New York City premiere of Hocus Pocus 2, the 65-year-old actress confirmed her support for both Sex and the City stars following an alleged feud that has gone on between the pair for years.

“You know, we all can have separate friends,” she told PEOPLE exclusively. “And you can love two people the same that are on, you know, different parts of the universe.”

“Being friends with one person doesn’t mean you’re not friends with the other person,” she added.

In June, many fans believed Najimy appeared to have sided with Cattrall, 66, after she sent her “love” and “support” via Twitter to the actress on the same day Parker’s interview with The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatterpodcast was published, where Parker opened up about the alleged rift between her and Cattrall.

“@KimCattrall Sending you alll the love and support in the WORLD today!!” Najimy wrote in a tweet at the time. “One of the best, most authentic humans in the ‘business’ and maybe the world! dinner soooon my love!”

Meanwhile, during her chat on the podcast at the time, Parker, 57, acknowledged that “it’s very hard to talk about the situation.” She added, “It’s so painful for people to keep talking about this ‘catfight’ — a fight, a fight, a fight. I’ve never uttered fighting words in my life about anybody that I’ve worked with ever.”

“There is not a ‘fight’ going on. There has been no public dispute or spat or conversations or allegations made by me or anybody on my behalf. I wouldn’t do it. That is not the way I would have it,” she continued. “So I just wish that they would stop calling this a ‘catfight’ or an ‘argument,’ because it doesn’t reflect, actually — there has been one person talking. And I’m not going to tell her not to, or anybody, so that’s been kind of painful for me also.”

We would love to have heard what Kathy had to say about Sarah a few months ago…