Kathy Hilton Tries to Get Nicki Minaj's Attention on Instagram: 'Hey Little Mama'

Nicki Minaj left Kathy Hilton on ‘read’ — so Kathy Hilton did what anyone else would do and hopped in the comments section to ask the Barbz for help.

via Page Six:

“Hey little Mama did you read my DM???,” the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum wrote in the comments section of Minaj’s Instagram post Friday.

“Can anyone help me to get our queen to read my DM I’m going to sleep in 30 min. PagingBarbie…. ” Hilton added in another comment.

Minaj — who went on Instagram Live with Keyshia Cole and Monica earlier in the night — has not yet responded to the call-out publicly. It’s unclear if she messaged Hilton privately.

The video player is currently playing an ad. You can skip the ad in 5 sec with a mouse or keyboard

Fans took to social media to react to the peculiar exchange, with one fan urging Hilton to “put down the chardonnay.”

“I know Paris is at home right now *head in hands* ,” another joked, while a third added, “She saw it. She read it. She kept moving ?”

It’s unclear why the Bravo star, 64, was trying to get ahold of the “Super Bass” rapper, 40.

Hilton shared on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” earlier this week that Minaj is her favorite celebrity to follow on Instagram.

Her love for Minaj can be seen in the comments section of a handful of the “Chun-Li” rapper’s Instagram posts, where the socialite has a habit of regularly leaving hearts and loving emojis.

However, it appears that Hilton and Minaj may have been pals for some time.

In October 2022, the “Super Freaky Girl” songstress and Bravolebrity shared a hilarious exchange on an Instagram Live, in which Minaj asked Hilton if she could find “billionaire lesbians” for her and a “friend.”

Then, in September, Hilton told “Entertainment Tonight” that she was hoping to catch a game of golf with the “Anaconda” rapper.

Oh Kathy…