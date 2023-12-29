Kathy Griffin Files for Divorce, Days Shy of 4th Anniversary

Kathy Griffin is starting 2024 as a single lady.

via: Daily Mail

TMZ has reported that Kathy filed the divorce documents in Los Angeles County on Thursday.

She cited irreconcilable differences and stated in the documents she has a prenuptial agreement with Randy Bick. She has asked the court to enforce the prenup.

It comes almost exactly four years after Kathy and Randy tied the knot on New Year’s Day in 2020.

The listed date of separation is December 22, less than two weeks before the couple would have celebrated their wedding anniversary.

Griffin and Bick had a long road to the aisle, dating for seven years from 2011 until they briefly went their separate ways in 2018.