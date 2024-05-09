Cuba Gooding Jr. Responds to Lawsuit Against Diddy That Alleges He Groped Man: 'I Don't Know P. Diddy's Life' | lovebscott.com

In an appearance on the PBD Podcast with Patrick Bet-David, actor Cuba Gooding Jr. responded to being mentioned in Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones’ assault lawsuit against Diddy.

Jones, who produced several tracks on the rapper’s latest album, filed suit against Diddy in February, claiming the Bad Boy Entertainment mogul inappropriately touched him, that he was drugged and raped at one of Diddy’s parties, and that Diddy let his friends make inappropriate advances. (Diddy has denied wrongdoing).

Jones also claimed that Gooding had been part of the scene where he was allegedly victimized, and that Gooding groped him.

Now Gooding claims that Jones is just after money — and that he thinks he’s an easy target because of past sexual misconduct allegations against him.

“That’s the craziest thing,” he said. “I wake up in the morning. I turn on the ‘Today’ show [and hear] ‘Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. …’ Excuse me! You pull me into this?”

In fact, Gooding claims he’s only hung out with Diddy “two or three times,” including New Year’s Eve, when he listened to music on Diddy’s yacht with Jones.

“That was it, but this guy who’s suing him, is going after the money … I’m sure,” Gooding said. “And by the way, I don’t know P. Diddy’s life. I don’t know what he’s going through.

“We were acquaintances,” he insisted.

Cuba Gooding Jr. reacts to Homeland Security raiding Diddy's homes for sex trafficking, as he addresses the accusations Lil Rod is making against him in his lawsuit and says Lil Rod is going after the money. (? @patrickbetdavid) pic.twitter.com/BPB5LNwXxL — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) May 8, 2024

He said they first met in 2019 or 2020, when Gooding’s girlfriend, Claudine De Niro, introduced him to Diddy.

Gooding says he thinks Jones only dropped his name because of “the cases I’ve already went through.”

In 2022, Gooding pleaded guilty to a forcible touching misdemeanor charge for non-consensually kissing a woman at a nightclub in 2018.

Watch the full interview below.