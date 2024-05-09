Family Matters Star Jaleel White Marries Tech Executive Nicoletta Ruhl | lovebscott.com

Jaleel White is married!

The Family Matters star and “Growing Up Urkel” writer tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, sports tech executive Nicoletta Ruhl on May 4. PEOPLE reports that the couple exchanged vows at the Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles at a celebration that included 175 guests.

“I felt like a prince,” White said of their big day. Along with close friends and family — including White’s 14-year-old daughter, Samaya, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Bridget Hardy — the guest-list included Omar Miller, Lamorne Morris, Adam Ray, Mekhi Phifer, and Camilla Belle.

“It was important for all of the people that carry an impact on our daily lives to be present,” Ruhl told the outlet. “And for each and every one of them to enjoy themselves and feel as though they were part of something intimate and meaningful.”

White added that the couple’s biggest priority was making sure they had “enough time to spend with the people who have had a positive impact on our lives and continue to support us daily.”

During the reception, the husband and wife surprised their guests with an outfit change and a choreographed dance to Marvin Gaye’s “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.” They kept the upbeat vibes going with three different DJs spread throughout the venue.

White and Ruhl first crossed paths during the pandemic, when they both worked out on UCLA’s track. They made the relationship Instagram official on New Year’s Day in 2022, with Ruhl sharing photos of the pair cuddling up to ring in the new year.

“New year, same peeps,” she captioned the post. Later that year walked the red carpet with White’s daughter at the premiere of his sports-comedy, Hustle.

Explaining what it means for them to officially tie the knot, White said, “We’ve each committed ourselves to loving and helping one another achieve the best possible outcome in anything we set out to do both personally and professionally.”

via: EW