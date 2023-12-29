Kirk Franklin's Son Kerrion Claims He Was Excluded From Holiday Photo, Calls Out Father: 'Let Him Enjoy His Fantasy'

The ongoing family feud between Kirk Franklin and his son Kerrion Franklin continues.

Christmas may be awkward at the Franklin household this year. Kerrion Franklin, son of gospel singer Kirk Franklin, didn’t seem too happy about the family’s holiday photo this year.

Kirk released the picture of his family on Wednesday on his Instagram. The image included Kirk, his wife, Tammy, and their children: Carrington, 33, Kennedy, 25, and Caziah, 22. The photo also featured Carrington’s husband and son.

“Perfect father? No. Perfect husband? No. Perfect Christian? GOD NO. This picture is perfect because it’s gone through a process…. Filters, coloring, all the things to make it perceivable that’s how we always look. There are no perfect families, so this holiday season take that pressure off of yourself and love the flaws, failures and blemishes of your human family. I love mine, and I thank God that they love me through my process….perfectly. Merry Christmas.”

Although the family looks picture-perfect, someone is missing from the captured memory. Kerrion was nowhere to be seen. The Zeus Network star called out his father in a post on his Instagram story.

The Shade Room shared an image of the since-deleted story where the 34-year-old let fans know he’s used to being excluded.

On a repost of the photo, Kerrion wrote, “I’m never invited to these pics. Let him enjoy his fantasy.”

Fans in the comments were split about who was right between the father and the son. One follower asked Kerrion “if he would have attended the photoshoot even if he had been invited.”

The duo’s relationship was called into public question when audio leaked of Kerrion accusing his father of molesting him.

Shortly after, another leak included Kirk cursing and reprimanding his son.