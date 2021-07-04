Karrueche Tran Shuts Down Chris Brown Dating Rumors After The Two Were Spotted Leaving Six Flags [Video]

Karrueche is putting the rumors to rest.

via: Hot97

Social media speculated that Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran may be rekindling their relationship, but Karrueche quickly shut that down.

A video went viral of the two leaving Six Flags within “minutes” of each other. Fans on social media assumed the two were sneaky linking, but Karrueche cleared those rumors up. She commented on a post made by The Shade Room and wrote, “… there was an event at Six Flags for Space Jam,” she wrote. “There were a ton of other people there. Next.”

Chris and Karrueche dated on and off from 2011 to 2014. Their relationship ended after Karrueche learned that the singer had fathered a daughter, Royalty, with Nia Guzman.

Karrueche was most recently in a relationship with former NFL star Victor Cruz. The couple started dating in 2017 before announcing their breakup earlier this year.

In November 2019, Chris welcomed a son, Aeko, with Ammika Harris.

Let Karrueche live.