Karen Pittman Leaves ‘...And Just Like That’ Before Season 3 | lovebscott.com

Karen Pittman — who played Dr. Nya Wallace on Max’s “…And Just Like That” — will not return for Season 3.

via Variety:

After two seasons on the “Sex and the City” revival series on Max, the streamer announced that Pittman would not reprise her character for the upcoming season, due to scheduling conflicts.

“It has been a joy to have Karen Pittman play the smart and stunning Professor Nya Wallace on the first two seasons of ‘And Just Like That,’” a Max spokesperson said in a statement to Variety. “As we have thoroughly enjoyed working with this dynamic actress, so too have others. Due to her commitments to two other streamer series, it has become apparent that filming three shows at once isn’t possible. Due to the production realities, we are disappointed to announce that scheduling conflicts will not allow us to continue with this character as part of Season 3 of ‘And Just Like That’ Karen and Nya will be missed, and her Max family and fans will all be cheering her on in her other endeavors.”

For Season 2 of “And Just Like That,” Pittman already had to juggle her duties on the show, and was frequently in scenes apart from the rest of the cast — since she was simultaneously filming “The Morning Show,” on which she was also a series regular. Pittman was recently announced as a co-star in Mara Brock Akil’s adaptation of Judy Blume’s novel “Forever” for Netflix.

Pittman is the second actor who won’t be returning to the new season. In February, Variety broke the news that Sara Ramírez, who played standup comedian Che Diaz, would also not be returning.

And just like that, the love connection between the Michelin-starred chef Toussaint Feldman (Gary Dourdan) and Dr. Wallace has been left in suspense.

She was truly one of the best parts of the show — she’ll be missed!