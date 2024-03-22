GloRilla Avoids Political Discussion After White House Visit in Viral Interview: ‘At the End of the Day...the Day Gotta End’ [Video | lovebscott.com

The “F.N.F” rapper appeared on CNN to discuss her recent visit to the White House for the Women’s History Month reception, where she met Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

CNN anchor, Laura Coates asked Glo if the POTUS wanted her endorsement or to encourage people to vote. “That ain’t got nothin’ to do with me,” GloRilla said. “I’m just livin’ my life like it’s golden,” she added, singing Jill Scott’s song, “Golden.”

“But I’m not gonna talk politics but I love the president. I love everybody, and at the end of the day, the day gotta end,” she said.

GloRilla made her appearance at the White House earlier this week. She posted a handful of photos and videos to her Instagram, including a clip of her and Biden where she said, “Yeah Joe!” and he responded, “Yeah Glo!”, the latter perhaps a reference to her recent song of the same name.

The series also included additional photos of her and Biden, and a pic of her and Harris.

More people should take her stance and opt not to speak in areas where they don’t have all the facts.