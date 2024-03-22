Andy Cohen Calls for a 'Path Towards Moving Forward' in 'Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 8 Reunion Trailer [Video] | lovebscott.com

The cast of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ seems more divided than ever and even Andy Cohen is asking the ladies to “find a path towards moving forward” in the season 8 reunion trailer.

via People:

Season 8 has been particularly difficult for the women. They’ve been so split that it’s not only had an impact on the flow of the show, but also viewership, with ratings down and the audience not holding back their distaste for the disjointed season.

“The flaw of this season is that there are women who aren’t able to find any common ground with some of the other women, so there are all these pockets of women that just won’t even acknowledge each other — which is not a recipe for, you know, [good TV],” Andy said on his radio show, SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, earlier this month.

“One of the hallmarks of the Housewives is finding a way to move forward. And so, that was kind of the directive of the Potomac reunion.”

Whether or not they were able to do that remains to be seen. In the reunion trailer, things don’t look promising as Candiace continues to trade insults with Gizelle and Robyn, a feud that has only gotten deeper as the season went on.

“You’re a loser,” Candiace tells Robyn at one point, before Gizelle lists all the things Candiace has said about her. “‘Gizelle’s an imp, Gizelle’s the devil, Gizelle is evil…'”

“All true!” says Candiace, standing behind her words.

“I think you guys need Jesus, himself,” Andy tells the women, Candiace quickly telling him, “I have Him. He is right here.”

As those three try to sort things out, Wendy and Nneka address their issues, with Nneka claiming the professor and talk show host “iced me out of this group.”

Two of the biggest reunion trailer bombshells, however, come from moments not related to cast tensions.

It starts with Ashley, when she opens up about her separation from estranged husband Michael Darby. The two — who share sons Dean, 4, and Dylan, 3 — were married for eight years before she announced their separation in April 2022. They have yet to file for divorce, and from the sound of it, that won’t be happening anytime soon.

“I still love him,” Ashley says. “I still massage this man’s feet every night. I massage Michael’s feet.”

Then there’s Mia, who shows up to the reunion with her estranged husband, Gordon Thornton. The two have been up and down since she announced their separation in September, though they appear to be on good terms now, with Gordon even saying hello to Mia’s new boyfriend — radio personality Incognito, or “Inc” — as Mia FaceTimes him.

On stage, though, Mia drops the bombshell that Inc thinks he’s the father of Mia’s 8-year-old son Jeremiah Carter — something Gordon has previously alleged.

“Still,” a shocked Ashley says.

Get into the reunion trailer below.