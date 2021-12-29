Kanye West to Tear Down $4.5 Million Home Across the Street from Kim Kardashian

Kanye West reportedly has plans to tear down the $4.5 million house he bought across the street from Kim Kardashian and their kids.

“Kanye’s new house is a teardown. He only bought it for the location,” a source told the outlet. “It’s near Kim and the kids. He has a vision for the house and plans on starting construction ASAP.”

The move comes after West, 44, shelled out a whopping $57.3 million for a luxury modern home in Malibu. And while it’s only a 30 minute drive, it was still too far for Kanye.

A separate source told The Post, the “Donda” rapper needed better and quicker access to his kids.

“It’s just simple logistics so that he is close to his children and has access to them at the drop of a hat,” the insider said.

Made up of five bedrooms and four bathrooms, this is the first time the house has gone up for sale in 67 years, since the former owners purchased property when it was newly built at the time, in 1955.

West paid an additional $421,000 over the seller’s asking price in order to bag the property.

The current house spans more than 3,600 square feet. But there is no telling how much bigger West could build the new house, which is situated on more than an acre of land that also held an equestrian ranch.

Interior features of the current home are a bit outdated, with shaggy beige carpets, vintage wood paneling and wooden cabinets.

The front lawn was recently replaced with a drought-resistant AstroTurf.

Meanwhile, West is listing one of two of his Wyoming ranches for $11 million, which remains on the market today.

A teardown and rebuild is going to take a while — so at least Kim knows she has some time before Kanye’s close enough to disrupt her peace.