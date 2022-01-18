Kanye West Spotted With Big Sean Following Infamous ‘Drink Champs’ Controversy [Photos + Video]

As speculation continues to build surrounding sessions for what may or may not end up being the full-blown sequel to Donda, the artist formerly known as Kanye West has been spotted with Big Sean, notably in the wake of some publicly-aired-out issues between the two.

via: Rap-Up

Amid their public fallout, the rappers reunited in L.A. on Monday night (Jan. 17). Photos show the two leaving a studio with French Montana, fueling speculation that they are back on good terms.

It’s unclear what they were doing, but one theory is that they are working on DONDA 2. Ye was also spotted in the studio with Pusha T, Fivio Foreign, and The Game the same night.

Ye was in the studio with Big Sean, French Montana, Pusha T, Pressa, Fivio, The Game, and others last night. (1.17.22) pic.twitter.com/j31q3dPW5q — Ye Media (@KanyeMedia_) January 18, 2022

“I already decided that when I die, on my tombstone, it’s gonna say, ‘I deserve to be here ’cause I signed Big Sean,’” he said while holding up a tombstone prop.

“I know this man mama, bro. I’ve changed this man’s family and both John Legend and Big Sean, when I ran for office, got used quick by the Democrats to come at they boy that actually changed their life,” he added. “And that’s some sell-out shit. And I don’t rock with neither of them.”

During his own appearance on “Drink Champs,” Sean called out Ye for his “bitch ass” comments. “That was some bullshit what he said,” Sean said, while also acknowledging Ye’s role in his career. “I love Kanye, bro. I love him for the opportunity he gave me and all these things, but I thought what he said was some bitch ass shit.”

Sean, who left G.O.O.D. Music and launched his own label last year, also claimed that Ye still owes him around $6 million from what he describes as an “unfair” record deal.

Kanye and Hit-Boy also appear to have buried their beef. Ye posted a video of Hit-Boy in the studio with his son listening to Ye’s “Eazy” collaboration with The Game.

Ye and Sean are both on the lineup for this year’s Coachella, which sees the former headlining alongside Harry Style and Billie Eilish.