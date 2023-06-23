Kanye West Rips The Gap's $2 Million Lawsuit Accusing Him of Breach of Contract, Accuses Ex-biz Partner of Failing to Perform Its 'Contractual Obligations'

The Gap sued Kanye West for $2 million after their failed collaboration.

via: Radar Online

Kanye West is demanding the lawsuit brought by his former business partners at The Gap be thrown out of court, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, West has denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the case.

As we first reported, the legal drama started when The Gap was sued by a company called Art Center in October 2022.

Art Center, a commercial company that owns a building in downtown Los Angeles, accused The Gap Inc. of breach of contract.

The company said The Gap entered into a one-year lease for the premises. The lease started on April 1, 2021, and ended on March 31, 2022. The GAP then extended the lease in 2022.

The Gap agreed to pay $104k per month in rent and promised not to make any changes or alterations to the building without approval.

Art Center said The Gap violated the deal by having “completed numerous, significant, unapproved modifications” to the premises.

The company said it was owed $822k as of September 2022, which continues to accrue at $164k per month plus additional damages for a grand total of $1.5 million.

The lawsuit was brought around the same time Kanye ended his partnership with The Gap accusing the company exes of failing to hold up their end of the agreement.

The Gap responded by denying all allegations of wrongdoing and countersuing West. They accused him of breaching their 2020 deal.

Gap said the deal had a provision that stated Gap would not be held liable for any claims brought due to Yeezy’s acts or omissions.

The clothing company accused West of making the changes to the building without Gap’s approval.

“The performance of the work not only breached the Strategic Agreement, but the manner of preparing for and performing the work caused the need for the repairs and restoration alleged in the complaint,” Gap’s suit read.

The Gap demanded West be liable for any damages owed to Art Center plus demanded $2 million in compensatory damaged from the disgraced rapper.

Now, West has responded denying The Gap was damaged in any way. Further, he said, “Gap’s claims fail because the June 25, 2020, Strategic Agreement between Gap and Yeezy Supply (Strategic Agreement”) is invalid or voidable.”

Further, he said his performance was excused in whole or in part due to Gap’s failure to perform its contractual obligations. He accused them of breaching the 2020 agreement by failing to provide the services promised.

He argued, “Many of the modifications complained of were in fact beneficial to the Premises and all were carried out for the benefit of the Strategic Agreement with Gap. Gap must have anticipated that modifications such as were made to the Premises are typical for this type of business.”

West continued, “If anything, the property was improved by Cross-Defendants such as building an ADA ramp.”

He said he would have never signed a deal with The Gap if he knew they would, “sign a lease requiring no modifications to the property used for a pop-up store.”

West demanded the entire suit be tossed immediately and The Gap pay his legal fees.