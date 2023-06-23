Doja Cat Announces The Scarlet Tour With Guests Ice Spice and Doechii

Now that Doja Cat has everyone looking following the release of her new single, “Attention,” she’s ready to take this show on the road.

via: Complex

Doja Cat is going on tour with special guests Ice Spice and Doechii for select dates.

General ticket sales will start on Friday, June 30th at 10 a.m. local time over at Ticketmaster.com. Fans can help boost their chances of securing tickets by registering here. The advance registration will be open until Sunday, June 25th at 10 p.m. PT. The tour will kick off on October 31 in San Francisco and make stops across the U.S. and Canada before finishing in Chicago on December 13.

Check out all tour dates and locations below:

Tue Oct 31San Francisco, CA Chase Center *

Thu Nov 02 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena *

Fri Nov 03 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena *

Sun Nov 05 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena *

Mon Nov 06 Anaheim, CA Honda Center *

Wed Nov 08 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center *

Fri Nov 10 Denver, CO Ball Arena *

Mon Nov 13 Austin, TX Moody Center *

Wed Nov 15 Houston, TX Toyota Center *

Thu Nov 16 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center *

Sun Nov 19 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena *

Tue Nov 21 Miami, FL Kaseya Center #

Fri Nov 24 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena *

Sun Nov 26 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center #

Mon Nov 27 Washington, DC Capital One Arena #

Wed Nov 29 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center #

Thu Nov 30 Newark, NJ Prudential Center #

Sat Dec 02 Boston, MA TD Garden #

Mon Dec 04 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena #

Thu Dec 07 Minneapolis, MN Target Center #

Fri Dec 08 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center #

Sun Dec 10 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena #

Mon Dec 11 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena #

Wed Dec 13 Chicago, IL United Center #

Support Key

* With Doechii

# With Ice Spice