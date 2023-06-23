Twitter Users are Scratching Their Heads as Many Attempt to Figure Out Who's the 2023 BET Awards Show Host [Photos]

The 2023 BET Awards will be broadcasted live from Los Angeles on Sunday, (June 25) and Twitter has questions.

via: Revolt

On April 26, BET announced the 2023 BET Awards live return to Los Angeles, California on Sunday (June 25), on its network. From then to now, nominees for different categories and performers have been announced, but not who will serve as the ceremony’s emcee. For the previous two years, award-winning actress Taraji P. Henson has hosted the show.

Before then, the MCs of the event included Amanda Seales, Regina Hall, Jamie Foxx, Leslie Jones, Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, and many more. On social media, anticipated viewers began to question if there will be a host for this year’s show. A user asked, “So, do the BET Awards have a host? Or is [it] just gonna be a free for all of [the] rappers performing?”

So, do the BET awards have a host? Or is just gonna be a free for all of rappers performing? pic.twitter.com/xSQtz7vNp2 — Chenoa Rae (@ChenoaRai) June 22, 2023

Other individuals began throwing out possible names of celebrities who could serve as the upcoming MC. One user suggested bringing back past host Mo’Nique and a third, Lauryn Hill.

Somebody call Monique! — PrettyLilBitty (@ErikaWi06352951) June 23, 2023

lauryn hill must be hosting the bet awards. we have to wait for the stars to align before anything is announced or promoted. — Madea Goes To Atlanta Pride (@imnotchase) June 23, 2023

Another person proposed Madea, a bada*** grandma, portrayed by Tyler Perry in a collection of movies, TV shows, and plays, as the host.

Let Madea host the BET awards PLEASE! that would be epic https://t.co/yYaBVYzCbl pic.twitter.com/ncJLPlHg4O — CaliMomma916???? (@CaliMomma916) June 16, 2023

Meanwhile, fans can expect the event to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip hop, a huge cultural milestone. “For five decades, hip hop has not only influenced American culture, but has become a global phenomenon and one of the most influential musical genres of our lifetime. From music to fashion, art, and entertainment, we are honored to have always provided a platform for hip hop to thrive. We look forward to paying tribute to the pioneers and innovators as we amplify the new generation of hip hop artists like only BET can,” Connie Orlando, EVP specials, music programming, and music strategy at BET, said.

Check out how other Twitter users responded to questions surrounding the 2023 BET Awards host below:

BET awards this weekend … I haven’t heard nothing lol idk who even hosting. — Daric L. Cottingham, M.A. (@DaricCott) June 22, 2023

Mo’Nique will forever be the greatest BET Awards host — ?? (@iMrMouth) June 22, 2023

The #BETAwards is Sunday, and we have little to no details. The audience must be hosting, because this is unacceptable! pic.twitter.com/wz22RniSVn — Jacob (@itsjacobrichard) June 22, 2023

Chile the BET Awards are on Sunday and we still don’t know who’s performing or hosting. Ghetto af. — Deisha. (@SadeishaSimone) June 19, 2023

BET awards Sunday and we still don’t know the host.. who is in charge???? pic.twitter.com/1BFSatE4Vu — cathy (@cathytweets10) June 20, 2023

BET awards are this weekend? They haven’t advertised SHAT!! Whos hosting? Who’s performing? ? — LaToYAH ??? (@ToiWeezy) June 22, 2023

Who Hosting The BET Awards?

Is Yolanda Adams Going To Be There?

Will there be a Tina Turner Tribute ?

Who Y'all Got Singing To Her? @BET

Has Everyone Shown Up To Soundcheck ? #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/9kIdxiUkLq — The World Is Bad, But Dick Is Good (@PoeticJusticeK) June 22, 2023