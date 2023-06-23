  1. Home
Twitter Users are Scratching Their Heads as Many Attempt to Figure Out Who's the 2023 BET Awards Show Host [Photos]

June 23, 2023 8:29 AM PST

The 2023 BET Awards will be broadcasted live from Los Angeles on Sunday, (June 25) and Twitter has questions.

via: Revolt

On April 26, BET announced the 2023 BET Awards live return to Los Angeles, California on Sunday (June 25), on its network. From then to now, nominees for different categories and performers have been announced, but not who will serve as the ceremony’s emcee. For the previous two years, award-winning actress Taraji P. Henson has hosted the show.

Before then, the MCs of the event included Amanda Seales, Regina Hall, Jamie Foxx, Leslie Jones, Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, and many more. On social media, anticipated viewers began to question if there will be a host for this year’s show. A user asked, “So, do the BET Awards have a host? Or is [it] just gonna be a free for all of [the] rappers performing?”

Other individuals began throwing out possible names of celebrities who could serve as the upcoming MC. One user suggested bringing back past host Mo’Nique and a third, Lauryn Hill.

Another person proposed Madea, a bada*** grandma, portrayed by Tyler Perry in a collection of movies, TV shows, and plays, as the host.

Meanwhile, fans can expect the event to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip hop, a huge cultural milestone. “For five decades, hip hop has not only influenced American culture, but has become a global phenomenon and one of the most influential musical genres of our lifetime. From music to fashion, art, and entertainment, we are honored to have always provided a platform for hip hop to thrive. We look forward to paying tribute to the pioneers and innovators as we amplify the new generation of hip hop artists like only BET can,” Connie Orlando, EVP specials, music programming, and music strategy at BET, said.

Check out how other Twitter users responded to questions surrounding the 2023 BET Awards host below:

