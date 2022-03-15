Kanye West Has Reportedly Lawyered Up to Seek a Formal Custody Agreement with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has reportedly lawyered-up and is making custody a top priority as he seeks to establish a formal arrangement with Kim Kardashian.

via Mail Online:

West, 44, and Kim, 41, currently have no official custody arrangement in place and have been attempting to figure it out themselves, but things have been getting progressively worse between the two in recent days, and the drama has been playing out publicly.

But now, Samantha Spector, West’s lawyer, plans on establishing a formal arrangement between the two. Should that fail, Spector is prepared to go to a judge to implement ground rules regarding custody and visitation, according to TMZ.

According to TMZ, Kim has allowed Kanye to visit their children whenever the Stronger rapper is in town and desires to do so, so long as their kids are not busy. The exes share four children, North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two.

Sources claimed to DailyMail.com that Kanye spent three days this past week with his children, which was the first time he had seen them since the Super Bowl.

Before the Super Bowl, Kanye was seen with his children at the Donda 2 concert in Miami. Sources told DailyMail.com that Kim sent three of their children to the show, but North was unable to go as she had a big test at school she did not want to miss.

Establishing a formal custody arrangement with Kanye can be difficult due to his frequent travels outside of Los Angeles.

The prospect of coming to a resolution out of court appears unlikely, reports TMZ, given Kanye’s anger over Kim’s new relationship with Pete Davidson and custody issues.

Insiders have told TMZ the exes barely speak to one another and have not communicated in some time. This, of course, makes coming to an agreement tough.

Kim and Kanye’s feud over parenting their children continued over the weekend with the rapper blasting his ex over various issues and Kim firing back.

Now, why couldn’t Kanye make this move before getting on Instagram and making things more difficult?