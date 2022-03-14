Kim Kardashian Responds to Kanye West: 'Stop This Narrative, You Were Just Here This Morning' [Photo]

Kim Kardashian has had enough of Kanye West’s social media tangents.

On Monday morning, Kanye West shared a photo of daughter North West’s backpack with a few pins — one of her mom, one of her dad, and one of a green alien.

He captioned the photo (note: the lack of commas are all Kanye):

“This was on my daughters back pack when I was “allowed” to see her last week This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost As the priest of my home Don’t worry Northy God is still alive

Well, Kim decided she had enough and addressed Kanye directly.

She replied to his post:

“Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school.”

It seems Kanye is unhappy anytime he doesn’t get things 100% his way. He’s not being prevented from seeing his kids, clearly.

