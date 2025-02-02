Kanye West Posts Apology to Kamala Harris and Praises Trump as He Returns to Social Media

BY: Walker Published 20 minutes ago

Ye is backpedaling after saying he wanted to sleep with former Vice President Kamala Harris until she lost the presidential election.

Kanye apologized to Harris and praised Donald Trump as the rapper made a controversial return to social media.

In a series of seemingly unrelated posts, West claimed that he is a billionaire, praised Trump and made an apology to Kamala Harris, following an explicit comment about the former vice president in a since-deleted tweet.

“Trump’s back in office. Ye’s back a billionaire. The world might just be ok,” wrote the controversial star. He later said, in reference to the infamous red MAGA hat: “I risked my life to wear a red hat then he turned it black.”

West’s posts also generated controversy after he made a sexual comment about Harris, which has since been removed, as per The Metro.

He later said: “The democrats made me take the loser post down. Naw I’m kidding. Dey don’t control black people no more. Trump 4 life.”

He then made an apology to the former presidential nominee, writing: “Kamala seems like a very nice human I just wanna say sorry to her kids.”

Trump has previously associated himself with West, even inviting the star to the White House in 2018 but in more recent years has made efforts to distance himself from the musician.

Despite numerous controversies and lawsuits, the embattled rapper has managed to remain relevant. Last November, it was revealed that a new documentary was being made about him.

Titled In Whose Name?, the film promises to offer “a unique and cinematic perspective on Ye’s public transformation.” It is hoping for a release date sometime this year.

“With a billion-dollar budget and a commitment to truth, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, invites 18-year-old Nicolas Ballesteros armed with an iPhone on a six-year journey revealing unfiltered aspects of celebrity life, which confront the provocative opinions, grand visions and bold contrarianism that defined him as the world’s most controversial artist,” reads an official synopsis.

“The film follows Ye’s ascent to becoming the richest Black man in American history while uncovering why the superstar risked everything he had built in the name of freedom.”

Meanwhile, West is nominated for Best Rap Song at this year’s Grammys for his song “Carnival”.

via: The Independent

