Kanye West Makes Video Plea to Drake to Squash Beef and Join Him For a Free Larry Hoover Show [Photos + Video]

November 08, 2021 4:58 PM PST

Ye is ready to move on from his past troubles with Drake.

In a video clip that was shared on Monday (Nov. 8), Ye stood alongside J. Prince and read a message to the Certified Lover Boy emcee from his phone. “I’m making this video to address the ongoing back and forth between myself and Drake,” he said. “Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other and it’s time to put it to rest.”

“I’m asking Drake, on Dec. 7, to join me on stage as a special guest to share the two biggest albums of the year, live in Los Angeles with the ultimate purpose being to free Larry Hoover,” Ye added.

This story is being updated.

