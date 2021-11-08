Kanye West Makes Video Plea to Drake to Squash Beef and Join Him For a Free Larry Hoover Show [Photos + Video]

Ye is ready to move on from his past troubles with Drake.

In a video clip that was shared on Monday (Nov. 8), Ye stood alongside J. Prince and read a message to the Certified Lover Boy emcee from his phone. “I’m making this video to address the ongoing back and forth between myself and Drake,” he said. “Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other and it’s time to put it to rest.”

“I’m asking Drake, on Dec. 7, to join me on stage as a special guest to share the two biggest albums of the year, live in Los Angeles with the ultimate purpose being to free Larry Hoover,” Ye added.

There will come a time in life where we all should embrace the movement thinking, over the moment thinking. Moment thinking gets us stuck in the cycle of confusion, revenge, killings, and things of darkness that take you to a place worse than slavery. — J Prince (@jprincerespect) November 8, 2021

They don’t allow fear and pride to stunt their growth, and they're always looking for the good in every situation and that’s where the leaders are separated from the followers. — J Prince (@jprincerespect) November 8, 2021

I’m looking forward to all of us working together in unison to elevate our communities around the world. — J Prince (@jprincerespect) November 8, 2021

