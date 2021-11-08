We're Tired: ‘Drink Champs’ Announces Upcoming Second Part of Kanye West Interview [Video]

Kanye West will inevitably end up in more headlines this week after it was just announced there’s more from his ‘Drink Champs’ interview.

via Complex:

Revelations included Beanie Sigel coining the term “Yeezy,” Kanye not being too proud of signing Big Sean back in the day, and even claims that he would wash Drake in a Verzuz battle. But it seems like there’s more to come from the man who said quite a lot last week.

“What if we told you there’s more,” the Drink Champs Instagram account shared on Monday. “YE PART ??”

Revealing that more material from the Kanye chat is set to arrive on Thursday via Revolt TV, the IG clip featured claims that the original episode was the “interview of the year” and even featured some clips not seen in the initial chat.

“We can’t have a conversation,” Kanye says in the trailer. “Y’all stupid motherfuckers, what the fuck is wrong with you?”

Of course, the last time he opened his mouth for the show—which was the most he’s spoken since his relatively quiet Donda rollout—, the hip-hop world reacted. Sigel now has been promised $50 million from the creative, Sean was just as confused as the rest of us, and Jay-Z called comments about Just Blaze “unfair.”

“I don’t think anyone was copying off anyone … I think everyone created for the project. The baby was The Blueprint … it’s something we should all be proud of, and everyone should be prized for their contribution,” Jay-Z said in a later Twitter Space conversation. “We all had the assignment and created this one body of work … Everyone is going to have a different truth.”

Watch the teaser below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drink Champs (@drinkchamps)