Kanye West Is Being Investigated For Allegedly Punching A Fan In The Face Outside A Club

Kanye West is being investigated for battery after allegedly punching a fan in the face outside a Los Angeles nightclub.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that an altercation between West and another male took place around 3 a.m. on Thursday.

“Kanye West was exiting a local eatery and he became engaged with the victim, a male. The victim called the police. By the time police got there, Kanye West was gone,” an LAPD spokesperson told Fox News.

The official said the alleged victim filed a battery report naming West as the suspect. Reps for the 44-year-old rapper did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment.

