The Euphoria Effect? A ‘Degrassi’ Reboot Is Coming to HBO Max

The long-running hit teen drama Degrassi is making a comeback.

via Complex:

Thursday, the streamer announced that WarnerMedia Kids & Family had greenlit a “brand-new version” of WildBrain’s franchise. The new series, per a press release, features showrunners Lara Azzopardi (Backstage) and Julia Cohen (Riverdale). Launching in the U.S. via HBO Max in 2023, the series will boast 10 hour-long episodes.

“What excites us maybe the most about reviving this beloved franchise is turning it into a truly serialized one-hour drama,” Azzopardi and Cohen said in a joint statement. “We’re honored to be given the opportunity to lead this evolution and bring this iconic series back into people’s homes.”

Tucked into Thursday’s news is word that HBO Max has also picked up rights in the U.S. for the entire library of Degrassi: The Next Generation, which will be made available to stream on the platform starting later this year, per The Wrap.

They better keep the theme song intact!