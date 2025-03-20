Kanye West Goes After Jay-Z (Again) For Not Attending His Wedding After Attacking His And Beyoncé’s Kids + Kanye West’s Disgusting Attack on Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s Kids Reportedly Final Straw for Kim Kardashian

BY: LBS STAFF Published 3 minutes ago

Kanye West has resumed his social media tirade against Jay-Z and Beyoncé, astonishingly dragging his own kids into the fray as his online meltdown persists.

Kanye West has fired shots at Jay-Z and his wife, Beyoncé, in new posts on X, slamming the rapper for not attending his first wedding to Kim Kardashian.

West also called out Jay-Z and Beyoncé for not using their influence to give him leverage in his custody battle with Kardashian.

The “Donda” rapper’s latest rants directed at the Carters come after an initial post where he attacked their children.

Kanye West Expresses Disappointment At Jay-Z And Beyoncé

On Wednesday, West shared his feelings about how Jay-Z and Beyoncé allegedly treated him in the past.

“I LOVE JAY Z AND I DO FEEL BAD,” West began. “I ALWAYS FELT LIKE THE BLACK SHEEP LIKE I WANTED FAMILY IN THIS MUSIC SH-T.”

West continued, “I’D RUN ON STAGES THINKING I WAS DOING THE RIGHT THING AND WOULD ALWAYS BE A SLIGHT.”

The music producer went on to list some of his grievances toward Jay-Z, writing, “HOV NOT COMING TO MY FIRST WEDDING HIM PUTTING KENDRICK ON THE SUPER BOWL OVER ME ON EVEN US NEVER BEING INVITED TO SH-T TAKING JABS ABOUT MY RED HAT ON DONDA.”

West added, “I FELT LIKE BOTH HIM AND HIS WIFE COULD HAVE HELPED ME HAVE MORE LEVERAGE WITH MY KIDS. THEY COULD HAVE USED THEIR CULTURAL POSITION TO NOT JUST WATCH THE KARDASHIANS RUN ME OVER.”

He concluded, “SH-T HURTS SO F-CK BOTH OF THEM CAUSE WHEN I NEED THEM IT WAS F-CK ME.”

Kanye West Tweets About Jay-Z Killing Him

Kanye West’s Jay-Z rant

In previous posts that came shortly before his rant about Jay-Z and Beyoncé, West said the “99 Problems” rapper was probably thinking about killing him.

He wrote, “I KNOW JAY Z IS DRIVING AROUND LIKE D-MN I HAVE TO K-LL KANYE.”

In another post, he said, “I KNOW ITS GONNA HURT JAY Z TO K-LL ME BUT SOMEBODYS GOTTA DO IT.”

West also said he “DIDN’T WANT THE JEWS GETTING CREDIT FOR MY MURDER.”

He wrote in another post, “I ALSO DONT WANT JAY Z TO GET IN TROUBLE FOR K-LLING ME. MAYBE DRAKES SHOOTER TOP 5 CAN COME KILL ME.”

Kanye West Calls Jay-Z And Beyoncé’s Kids ‘Retarded’

West’s posts about Jay-Z and his wife came after he deleted initial tweets about the couple’s twins, Rumi and Sir, in a disturbing rant.

Although he deleted the posts, an X user screenshot it. In one post, the “College Dropout” crooner wrote, “WAIT HAS ANYONE EVER SEEN JAY Z AND BEYONCES YOUNGER KIDS(?).”

West added, “THEY’RE RETARDED NO LIKE LITERALLY AND THIS IS WHY ARTIFICIAL INSEMNATION IS SUCH A BLESSING. HAVING RETARDED CHILDREN IS A CHOICE.”

After taking down the post, he reportedly explained why, writing, “SOMEBODY FROM MY MUSIC TEAM CALLED ME AND BEGGED ME TO TAKE IT DOWN AND SPOKE ON TWITTER BANNING ETC. I’M SO MAD I TOOK THAT DOWN.”

In another post, West referred to Jay-Z as a “p-ssy -ss,” before claiming that the latter “made” him take down the tweet. He also wrote, “MY TWITTER IS A ONE WAY CONVERSION.”

Jay-Z And West’s Relationship History

Kanye West and Jay-Z’s relationship dates back to 2000 when West started producing for Roc-A-Fella Records, which Jay-Z co-founded.

Jay-Z played a key role in West’s early career as his mentor, inspiring the 2007 song “Big Brother.”

However, tensions arose in 2014 when Jay-Z and Beyoncé skipped West’s wedding to Kim Kardashian.

Their bond had already been tested after West’s infamous 2009 MTV VMAs incident, where he interrupted Taylor Swift to praise Beyoncé.

West’s Previous Comments About Jay-Z Missing His First Wedding

Kanye West has previously expressed his disappointment at Jay-Z for missing his wedding to Kardashian.

In 2014, he told GQ, “All that, I wouldn’t even speak on. It doesn’t even matter to me whatsoever, who would show up. Because the most important person to show up there, to me, was Kim. And that’s all that matters to me.”

In 2018, West told “The Breakfast Club,” “I was hurt about them [Jay-Z and Beyoncé] not coming to the wedding. I understand they were going through some things [cheating allegations against Jay-Z at the time], but if it’s family, you’re not going to miss a wedding.”

West has previously expressed his frustration about his oldest daughter, North West, and Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s oldest daughter, Blue Ivy, not having a playdate.

He also claimed they never reached out after Kardashian’s robbery incident in Paris.

Meanwhile, Jay-Z called West “insane” in his song “Kill Jay-Z,” which featured in his “4:44” album.

via: The Blast

Kanye West’s appalling attack on Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s kids is final straw for Kim Kardashian: ‘She’s done trying to be reasonable’

Kim Kardashian has had enough after Kanye West attacked Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s youngest two children in a disgusting, all-caps rant via X on Tuesday evening.

The SKIMS founder is “appalled” her ex-husband “would use that kind of language about anybody, let alone when it comes to children,” a source exclusively tells Page Six.

“Kim has had enough and she’s done trying to be reasonable with Kanye when it comes to communication,” the insider says.

The “Kardashians” star, 44, finds the “Stronger” rapper’s posts “shocking and offensive,” and feels “no matter what feud Kanye has going on with Jay and Beyoncé, kids are off limits.”

West, 47, questioned 7-year-old twins Rumi and Sir’s mental capacity before deleting the unprovoked post — only to re-share it in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

However, the Grammy winner — who now goes by Ye — clarified that he had not wiped the hateful upload in order to be “a good person.”

Instead, West wrote, “I need everyone to know that I took the post about Jay Z and Beyoncé’s family down … because there was a possibility of my Twitter being cancelled [sic].”

Kardashian’s discontent comes on the heels of her latest feud with West which stemmed from a song seemingly featuring their eldest daughter, North West, Sean “Diddy” Combs and Combs’ son Christian “King” Combs.

Kanye shared the new track, which is titled “Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine,” on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, but Kardashian tried to get a judge to stop it from being released.

In a since-deleted tweet, Kanye shared a screenshot of an alleged text message exchange with Kardashian.

He seemed outraged about Kardashian trademarking their daughter’s name, as he told his ex-wife “I’m never speaking with you again.”

According to the source, the reality star “has been texting Kanye up until this point but Kim thinks it’s best for now to only communicate through mediators.”

“Kim’s family is concerned for her because they feel like Kanye is a negative influence on their lives.”

The former couple — who tied the knot in Florence, Italy, in May 2014 — finalized their divorce in November 2022 after the reality star filed to end their marriage the previous February. The exes share four children.

Reps for Kim and Kanye did not immediately respond to Page Six’s requests for comment.

via: PageSix