Kanye West and Future Throw Surprise New Year’s Eve Party in Miami [Photo]

While many artists were canceling their New Year’s Eve performances, like The Strokes, Flaming Lips, and LL Cool J, Kanye West was getting one together at the last minute. Along with Future, Kanye threw a NYE bash in Miami last night, with both rappers performing. The party was also hosted by Justin LaBoy, but details of the private show didn’t really hit the internet until Kanye posted it on his Instagram yesterday.

via: Complex

Of course, Miami is also where Davidson and Cyrus co-hosted their NBC special, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, on Friday night, featuring performances by the Hannah Montana alum, Jack Harlow, Saweetie, 24kGoldn and many more.

Kanye’s surprise NYE party arrives just days after a source told Hollywood Life that Davidson invited his girlfriend Kim Kardashian to come to his NYE special.

“As New Year’s comes closer, he has already asked for Kim to join him in Miami, and it is not out of the realm of possibility that they may appear together as the ball drops on the special,” the source said. “He’s leaving it all in her hands on if she wants to join or not, the invite has been made.”

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Ye purchased a new home on the same street as Kardashian. West is said to have purchased the Hidden Hills estate for $4.5 million, which is $421,000 over its original listing price. The single-story ranch is nestled right next to Kardashian’s massive estate and features four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and about 3,600 square feet of land.

Perhaps throwing a New Year’s Eve party in Miami was another attempt by Kanye to get her attention. Lately, he’s made it known that he hopes the couple get back together.