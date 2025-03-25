Kanye West Flees the US After Unhinged Rants Sparked ‘Nuclear’ War with ex Kim Kardashian

BY: Walker Published 3 hours ago

Kanye West has fled to Tokyo to “decompress” after his vulgar and controversial social media rants against his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s children.

The Chicago native, 47, traveled to Tokyo last week after days of frenetic tweeting in which he clashed with ex-wife Kim Kardashian about the co-parenting of their daughter, North.

The Bully artist ‘instantly calmed down after all of those controversial, offensive rants he spewed on social media,’ multiple insiders told the outlet.

West can be in an erratic state of mind when in Los Angeles, insiders told the outlet, but feels peace when in Tokyo which sources described as ‘completely disconnected and calm.’

West is father to four children with Kardashian, 44: daughters North, 11, and Chicago, seven; and sons Saint, nine, and Psalm, five.

Dailymail.com has reached out to West’s wife Bianca Censori and their rep Milo Yiannopoulos for further comment on this story.

The outlet reported that Censori, 30, was not with West as of early Monday, as sources said she checked out of the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. Insiders told TMZ that the Australian architect had spent several days at the Hollywood hotspot.

West made a number of new enemies after a spree of tweets took aim at Jay-Z and Beyonce’s family, as Bey’s father Matthew Knowles told TMZ that ‘People pay a price for being stupid, especially in the music industry.

He added, ‘I’m hopeful Kanye gets the type of help he needs, in terms of mental health.’

The supercouple had reportedly been ‘discussing how they want to handle this situation, whether that be privately and/or in a legal matter,’ a source told Page Six.

Dailymail.com has reached out to Jay-Z’s team for comment on the situation involving West.

West posted a series of tweets Tuesday in which he said that he was put off by a white woman being in control of his Black children.

West’s comments directed at his ex-wife came in reaction to a planned musical collaboration between his daughter North, 11, and rapper Playboi Carti, 28, which he opposes.

‘So Kim got the name and likeness over my black children,’ the Bound 2 artist said on X/Twitter Tuesday morning.

The 24-time Grammy winner continued: ‘So a white women has control over the name and likeness of my Black children and then speaks to carti about putting my daughter on a song with him.’

West added that ‘these [dumb a**] celebrities be trying to play with me in my face.’

The Runaway artist explained in an earlier tweet Tuesday evening that he wasn’t comfortable letting North work with Playboi Carti, when he is not directly involved with the project.

‘I decided North wont be doing any songs with Carti,’ West said. ‘How it look for me to get left off the album and then he ask Kim to have vocals from my daughter.’

The Paranoid vocalist added, ‘I dont a f*** about none of this industry s*** and how its a skims line in the first place and I dont give a f*** what no comments.’

West cited his beliefs in terms of how gender relates to co-parenting, saying that ‘the man has the first and final say over his kids.’

The Gold Digger artist previously said Sunday that ‘the man makes the final decision.’

West was critical of Playboy Carti for not collaborating with him amid recent controversies, citing how he included him on his 2024 hit single CARNIVAL.

‘Hey North your dad gave me my biggest song and co sign and I left him off of my album because of his tweets … oh but north you my niece I gotta use your vocals.’

The Through the Wire vocalist said Playboy Carti was out of line in going behind his back to seal the collab with North: ‘I held my tongue about [not] being on carti album. Him going to my ex to ask my daughter to be on a song 2 days later was too far … nobody finna play with me.’

West was seen embracing North on Hulu’s The Kardashians last month after she took part in The Lion King’s 30th anniversary concert at Hollywood Bowl last May.

Other relatives on hand to support the eldest child of West and Kardashian last year included her grandmother Kris Jenner and aunt Kourtney Kardashian, who attended with her husband Travis Barker, also an accomplished entertainer.

West on Tuesday declared himself as a voice for the voiceless amid the sensitivities of contemporary cancel culture.

‘A lot of people have things they want to say but are scared of being cancelled,’ the Dark Fantasy singer explained. ‘In weird way. I speak for them. Even when I say things that should be offensive to them. I speak for everyone just by speaking.’

The controversial race-related remarks comes after insiders told Dailymail.com last month that Kim has had searing tension with Scott Disick, 41, as a result of her ex-husband’s race rants.

Disick is upset at Kim for not publicly condemning her ex-husband’s remarks about Jewish people via her massive social media platforms, sources told Dailymail.com.

via: Daily Mail

