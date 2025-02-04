Kanye West Explains Why He Didn’t Attend Trump’s Inauguration

BY: Walker Published 8 hours ago

Ye, formerly Kanye West, has spent the past decade entangled in controversy, making one divisive move after another. His public perception shifted dramatically in 2016 when he endorsed Donald Trump during the presidential election.

During the Grammy’s after-party, the rapper confessed to internet personality Justin LaBoy that he felt stunted when he was asked to post a second apology for his antisemitic comments in the past, adding jokingly that he isn’t familiar with the term “antisemitic.”

In Oct. 2022, West infamously posted on X that he was “going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE… You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

He later apologized and wrote: “I sincerely apologise to the Jewish community… It was not my intention to hurt or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused. I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity.”

West’s comments on LaBoy’s podcast, Respectfully Justin, were projected at the after-party, featuring a not-yet-released episode while the rap artist watched from a sea of people.

“It’s censorship. You know I was going to go to the inauguration,” he says in the podcast. “They told me I have to write another apology and say again that I wasn’t an anti-Semitic static. What’s the word?” he asked LaBoy.

After the podcaster helped clarify that the word was, in fact, “anti-semitic,” Ye said, “I’m saying anti-sympathetic because anti-sympathetic, that’s not what it was.” He smiled into the camera and added: “I don’t have feelings about anti-sympathetic.”

The podcast went onto discuss other industry beef, the fight between Kendrick Lamar and Drake that Ye clarified Lamar won. Ye’s comments about the inauguration come after his posting spree on X on Saturday.

He shared a screenshot between him and Elon Musk, announced that he follows Taylor Swift on Instagram and clarified, in case anyone was wondering, that he doesn’t want to “f—” Kamala Harris since her loss to Trump writing: “I used to want to f— Kamala until she lost.”

via: Daily Beast

