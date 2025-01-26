Kanye West Claims He’s Worth $2.77 Billion — Forbes Begs to Differ

BY: Walker Published 7 minutes ago

According to Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, he’s back in the billionaires club.

The controversial rapper’s net worth was reportedly scythed from $2 billion to $400 million in 2022 after being dropped by Adidas due to repeated antisemitic remarks. On Friday, West shared an Instagram post declaring he was now worth over $2 billion.

A screenshot posted by West, who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021, reads: “In 2025, Ye’s net worth stands at $2.77 billion USD as confirmed by Eton Venture Services. The valuation is based on his music portfolio and his sole ownership of the Yeezy mark.”

“LAA LA LA LA,” the rapper wrote in the caption, likely referencing his 2007 hit “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” the lyrics of which continue: “Wait ‘til I get my money right.”

According to the company’s website: “Eton is the gold standard in business valuation services since 2010. Trusted by top companies, VC/PE, legal teams, accountants & high-net worth individuals.”

Their valuation stands in stark contrast to Forbes magazine’s current estimate of West’s net worth, which stands at $400 million as of January 24, 2025.

According to the magazine, it had originally valued West’s net worth to include his Adidas partnership worth $1.5 billion. However, “without it, West’s fortune drops to $400 million.”

“His current fortune includes cash, real estate, the value of his music catalog and a 5 percent stake in his ex-wife Kim Kardashian West’s shapewear brand Skims,” Forbes states.

The Independent has contacted West’s representative for comment.

In 2022, Adidas announced it was axing its Yeezy partnership with West, saying in a press release: “Adidas does not tolerate anti-Semitism and any other sort of hate speech.

“Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

West was also dropped by fashion House Balenciaga, Vogue magazine and talent agency CAA.

In the years since, he’s released two collaborative albums, Vultures 1 and Vultures 2 with Ty Dolla $ign. Both, however, were panned by critics, who found West’s efforts to be “weak.”

Meanwhile, the artist has been hit with several lawsuits from former employees who have accused West of sexual harassment, using racist language, unlawful termination and more.

West most recently received a legal complaint filed by a woman who alleged that West strangled her on the set of a 2010 music video.

Despite numerous controversies and lawsuits, the embattled rapper has managed to remain relevant. Last November, it was revealed that a new documentary was being made about him.

Titled In Whose Name?, the film promises to offer “a unique and cinematic perspective on Ye’s public transformation.” It is hoping for a release date sometime this year.

via: The independent

