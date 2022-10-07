Kanye West Calls Out Diddy For Criticizing 'White Lives Matter' Shirt [Photos]

Kanye West has declared war on Diddy after Puff recently shared his disapproval of Ye’s “White Lives Matter” shirts.

During his appearance on “The Breakfast Club” on Wednesday, Diddy weighed in on Ye’s controversial “White Lives Matter” shirt.

“Kanye my boy is a super, super free thinker and a lot of times what he means is misconstrued,” Puff said. “We don’t have to condemn Kanye or cancel him. But at the same time, you gotta understand your actions.”

He later clarified that he did not support Ye’s messaging. “I will always support my brother Kanye as a free thinker. But the White Lives Matter T-shirt, I don’t rock with it. I’m not with it.”

But Ye, who presented Diddy with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the BET Awards in June, apparently felt betrayed. He shared a series of text messages in which he called out Puff for refusing to get behind him.

“I didn’t like our convo. I’m selling these tees. Nobody gets in between me and my money,” he wrote. “Never call me with no bullshit like that again unless you ready to green light me. Cause anybody who got on that tee is me. Out of respect for everything you’ve meant to me I’ll be quiet as Virgil. But now I know how I’ve hurt people I love with threats.”

Ye even taunted Diddy, writing, “Come do something illegal to me noooow pleeeeeeeeease.”

Diddy said he wanted to meet with Ye once he landed, prompting Ye to respond with a defiant message. “NI**A FUUUUUK YOU. YOU FED,” he told Puff, who told him to send his address and “stop playing these internet games.”

“This ain’t a game,” Ye added. “Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me. I told you this was war. Now gone get you some business.”

Puff tried to reason with him, writing, “I’m just trying to talk to you as a black man. And I’m talking to you because this is hurting our people. Stop.”

But Ye wasn’t having it. “Anything you text I will post. I love you. And you guys are breaking my heart. I accept your apology in advance.”

Ye also took aim at Boosie Badazz after he called him out. “DON’T SPEAK ON ME LIL BOOSIE SPEAK TO ME,” Ye wrote. “YEAH LITTLE NERD ASS ME COME SMACK ME OR COME SHOOT ME IM THE ONE THAT GOT BULLIED BY THE ENTIRE BLACK CELEBRITY COMMUNITY NOW IM BACK TO SHOOT THE SCHOOL UP.”

On Thursday night, Kanye sat down with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson for an interview in which he addressed the controversy.

“The answer to why I wrote ‘White Lives Matter’ on a shirt is because they do,” West said while recalling a conversation he had with his father. “I said, ‘I thought the shirt was a funny shirt; I thought the idea of me wearing it was funny.’”