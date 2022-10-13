Kanye West Addresses Anti-Semitic Comments [Photos + Video]

Kanye West isn’t letting it go.

via: Rap-Up

Ye was at the premiere of Candace Owens’ new documentary where he addressed the controversial comments that have received backlash. While he claims that he doesn’t wish harm on Jewish people, he feels burned by the powers that be in Hollywood.

“I do feel that in Hollywood, especially with Black entertainers, I’ve had a lot of bad experiences,” he told TMZ. “And people use that anti-Semite idea to cover up bad business, to say, hey, if you call somebody out on bad business that means you’re being anti-Semitic.”

West was suspended from Twitter for his hateful tweet. “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” he wrote in the since-deleted message. “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

After his “White Lives Matter” stunt and going on Tucker Carlson’s show—which is notorious for promoting the white supremacist Great Replacement theory—Kanye goes full antisemitic claiming he’s “going death con 3 on Jewish people.” This is a full blown embrace of white supremacy pic.twitter.com/yBf3Gpo88C — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) October 9, 2022

The cameraman asked if he wishes harm on Jewish people, to which he responded, “No, no way.”

JP Morgan Chase is cutting ties with West in the wake of his “White Lives Matter” shirts and anti-Semitic comments. The bank has given him until Nov. 21 to find a new banking institution for his Yeezy empire, according to a letter shared by Candace Owens.

“We ask that you promptly transfer your business to another financial institution.” JP Morgan Chase Bank cuts ties with Kanye West. pic.twitter.com/ly5wpw2DgG — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 13, 2022

“I feel happy to have crossed the line of that idea so we speak openly about things like getting canceled from the bank,” Ye said before declaring himself the “richest Black man in American history.”

He revealed that he put $140 million into JP Morgan Chase, but “never even had a chance to not even get deal flow.”

On Wednesday night, Ye joined Owens at a screening of her documentary in Nashville amid a report that she is “acting as his chief advisor in his day-to-day life.” This comes after the two both wore the controversial “White Lives Matter” shirts during Paris Fashion Week.

Kanye West, Colby Covington, Candace Owens, and Ray J. All in one picture. pic.twitter.com/AGEsSL0G9F — RapTV (@Rap) October 13, 2022

According to TMZ, the conservative commentator has been reaching out to people on Kanye’s behalf, setting up calls and meetings. Ray J was also in attendance at the premiere, a move that was reportedly coordinated by Owens in spite of Kim Kardashian.

Those close to Ye believe he’s surrounding himself with people who don’t have his best interests at heart. “Anyone taking money from him is taking advantage of him,” said one source, claiming that Owens is “gonna run him into the ground.”