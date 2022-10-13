Shaquille O'Neal Sells His Auntie Anne's Pretzel Franchises, 'Black People Don’t Like Pretzels That Much' [Video]

Basketball legend and NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal has managed to explore some pretty significant business ventures off the court.

via: BET

The 50-year-old former baller has made a mint on various investments. He’s now letting one of his earlier enterprises go over cultural reasons.

O’Neal recently sold his Auntie Anne’s Pretzels franchises. In total, he owned 17 pretzel franchises. It’s not been confirmed if he sold them all. During an appearance on Earn Your Leisure, O’Neal explained the reason behind the decision.

“You know we love pizza. I sold my Auntie Anne’s. Because Black people don’t like pretzels that much. So I had to switch it up,” he said.

After a fit of laughter, the host disagreed with O’Neal, saying, “Naw, the cinnamon ones we eat.”

The charming mogul responded, “Maaan, nobody eat cinnamon pretzels.”

The crowd erupted in laughter after O’Neal told the host, “Maaan, if you don’t get your Vince Carter lookin’ a** outta here.”

“At first, it was a good investment, but the numbers…,” he added.

O’Neal first purchased his Auntie Anne’s franchises in 2007.