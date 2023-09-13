Kanye Wanted Home’s Windows, Electricity Removed to Make Retro Bomb Shelter, Lawsuit Says

Kanye is facing a new lawsuit.

via: NBC News

A former project manager and property caretaker for Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, said Ye fired him after he refused to remove all of the windows and electricity from his Malibu home, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

When Ye allegedly insisted that Tony Saxon move large generators into the home, he refused, and Ye ordered him to “get the hell out” and told him he would be “considered an enemy if he did not comply,” according to the complaint, which Saxon’s law firm provided to NBC News.

“When Plaintiff refused to engage in unlawful conduct or to engage in activity that would further cause him physical injury, Mr. Ye responded: ‘If you don’t do what I say, you’re not going to work for me, I’m not gonna be your friend anymore and you’ll just see me on TV,’” the suit says, adding that Saxon told him he doesn’t watch TV.

Ye fired Saxon, who also worked for him as a security guard and caretaker at the property, on Nov. 5, 2021, for not complying with his “dangerous” requests, the suit says.

Saxon, who worked for Ye for roughly two months, alleged that Ye promised to pay him $20,000 per week but made only two payments — one to cover Saxon’s weekly salary and another for the project’s budget, according to the suit.

The lawsuit alleges violations of multiple labor codes, including dangerous working conditions, unpaid wages and wrongful retaliatory termination.

“Ye has shown a reckless disregard toward his employees and has flouted the law in unbelievably dangerous ways throughout this entire project at the Malibu house,” Saxon’s lawyer Ron Zambrano said in a statement describing the allegations in the lawsuit.

“He continues his pattern of not paying his bills while treating workers terribly. No employee should have to suffer through the sort of working conditions Mr. Saxon was forced to endure, yet Ye showed no concern and merely wanted the work done, despite the hazardous and unsafe, not to mention illegal, actions he was trying to force the plaintiff to undertake,” Zambrano said.

Lawyers for Ye didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.