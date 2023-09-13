NSYNC Has No Plans For Tour Or New Album, Loved Reuniting At VMAs

*NSYNC, reunited in full during Tuesday’s MTV Video Music Awards.

Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez and Timberlake appeared on the VMA stage to present the award for best pop to Taylor Swift, who took home the first trophy of the night for her hit 2022 song “Anti-Hero.”

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … despite the group’s iconic reunion Tuesday night, they have no plans to tour, do a residency, album, or any other pop-up reunions.

After the VMAs, we’re told bandmates along with their management team and close friends — all went to dinner at Ambra in NYC … which was a group close to 50 people.

Our sources say they all had some amazing conversations and laughs during the dinner, which had a menu with the band’s name on it. We’re told everyone was glad to be back under the same roof all these years later.

BTW, we’ve confirmed the rumors the group is featured on a song for the upcoming movie, “Trolls Band Together” … which focuses on Justin Timberlake’s character reuniting with his 4 brothers who were all part of a boy band in the past — pretty meta.

So there might not be an album, but at least a new song is coming soon!