Kanye Snatches Paparazzi's Phone When Asked If Bianca Censori Has 'Free Will': 'Don’t Come Asking Me That Dumb Ass Sh*t’ | lovebscott.com

Kanye West had yet another tense encounter with paparazzi — this time over questions asked of his wife, Bianca Censori.

via Complex:

On Monday, January 29, the Vultures rapper was attending Charlie Wilson’s Walk of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles when he was approached by a TMZ reporter. “People want to know if Bianca has her free will. Some people say you’re controlling her,” the woman said to Ye.

According to TMZ, upon hearing her remarks, Kanye immediately grabbed her phone from her hand and started berating her for about three minutes.

“Don’t come asking me that dumb ass shit, I’m a person,” he said. “You think ‘cause you a white woman that you can walk up on me like that and ask me some dumb ass shit like that? Ask me about my wife?”

He added, “Do you have free will or you work for the devil?”

When the reporter began pleading with him to give her phone back, he refused and kept lecturing her.

“Is that your job to go up to every celebrity and ask them some dumb ass shit about their wife?” he said. “Was it wrong for you to ask me about my wife—some dumb-ass disrespectful shit like that?”

He continued, “Answer the question. I’m supposed to answer your questions, answer my questions. … You asked me does my wife have free will. Was that a dumb-ass, disrespectful question to come ask a grown-ass superhero?”

In the end, he asks the woman what she makes and then offers to pay her twice as much.

The “free will” question was in reference to reports that surfaced back in November that claimed the couple temporarily split after an intervention arranged by Censori’s friends. It seemed like the break was short-lived though, if it ever happened, as Censori was seen partying with Ye in Dubai around Thanksgiving.

