Shannon Sharpe Says Beyoncé Wouldn't Have the Same Impact on the NFL as Taylor Swift [Video] | lovebscott.com

Shannon Sharpe thinks Taylor Swift is on the same fame level as Michael Jackson and even went as far to say that that no other artist, including Beyoncé, is capable of having the same impact on the NFL.

via Complex:

Swift has brought a lot of attention to the NFL from those who otherwise wouldn’t be interested thanks to her relationship with Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs.

“The attention that she brings and the people, the eyes, that she brings that don’t even watch the game of football… it’s crazy what she’s been able to do for the NFL,” co-host Chad Johnson said. “Tell the other person that’s gonna do that,” Sharpe added while referencing reports that she’s brought $331 million in value to the NFL so far.

“Beyoncé,” Johnson said.

“Not like this,” Sharpe shot back. “These eight-to-15-year-old eyeballs… Ocho, I love Beyoncé. [But] Beyoncé ain’t moving the needle like this chick, Ocho. … She’s the closest thing to moving the needle like Michael Jackson that we’ve seen. This is it.”

Johnson told him “reel it back in a little bit” and insisted that Beyoncé is capable of moving the needle just as much as Swift, if not more.

“No she doesn’t,” Sharpe said. “Not like Taylor. … Taylor Swift, I mean, she a different animal. Beyoncé is phenomenal.” He went on to claim that the NFL would want Taylor Swift to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show over “Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Rihanna combined.” Sharpe insisted that Swift also turned down the opportunity to perform. “Just the facts,” he said.

Is no secret that Taylor Swift has brought a lot of eyes to the Kansas City Chiefs. Back in November, for instance, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell seemed especially pleased with the romance. “They’re happy, they seem to be enjoying their relationship. That’s great, in and of itself,” said Goodell. “But it has connected more fans of Taylor’s and more fans of the NFL in some ways. Sort of, to see that they have a connection, now [fans] have a connection to our game and to Taylor. … I think it’s great for the league to have that kind of attention.”

Taylor’s able to bring tons eyes to the NFL because there’s already somewhat of an overlap in their American fanbases — that doesn’t make her the next Michael Jackson.