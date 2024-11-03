Kamala Harris Joins ‘Saturday Night Live’ for a Pep Talk With Maya Rudolph [Video]

BY: Walker Published 7 hours ago

Ahead of the presidential election on Nov. 5, Vice President Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance on sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live.

Harris appeared during the cold open alongside Maya Rudolph, who regularly portrays Harris.

In the opening sketch, Rudolph, playing Harris, lamented, “I wish I could talk to someone who’s been in my shoes,” before turning to a mirror, where the vice president herself appeared, dressed identically.

“I’m just here to remind you, you got this,” Harris said. “Because you can do something your opponent cannot do: You can open doors.”

The line was an apparent jab at Trump stumbling as he opened the door of a garbage truck earlier this week at a campaign stop, which was part of a stunt going after comments by President Joe Biden.

“Take my palm-ala,” Rudolph instructed Harris later, riffing on her first name. “The American people want to stop the chaos.”

“And end the dram-ala,” Harris added, as the two continued the riff.

“Because what do we always say?” Rudolph asked.

“Keep calm-ala, and carry on-ala,” they said in unison as the audience cheered.

At one point, Rudolph laughed and Harris replied, “I don’t really laugh like that, do I?

“A little bit,” Rudolph replied.

Actor and comedian John Mulaney hosted, with Chappell Roan as the musical guest.

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., also made a surprise appearance, during a sketch where game show contestants were supposed to be able to name a famous person.

“Hi! I was Hillary Clinton’s vice presidential running mate. At the time you said it was the most important election in American history, and that democracy was on the line. It’s been less than eight years. What’s my name?” Kaine said.

Mulaney, as one of the contestants, was not able to identify him. He was also unable to name Kaine a second time, even though the senator had identified himself a few minutes earlier.

Harris’ cameo on the long-running variety series brought her to New York, away from the battleground states she’s been visiting in the final stretch of the campaign. On Saturday, Harris held a rally in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Jason Miller, senior adviser to the Trump campaign, said “SNL” had been “crushing” her all season and going on the show is “crazy.”

When asked by reporters whether the show had invited Trump to be a guest, he said, “Probably not. I don’t know.”

A spokesperson for “Saturday Night Live” did not return a request for comment on whether it invited Trump to appear.

Harris has expressed admiration for Rudolph’s portrayal of her.

“Maya Rudolph — I mean, she’s so good,” Harris said of her impression on “The View” last month, praising her “mannerisms” as well. “She had the whole thing, the suit, the jewelry, everything!”

Presidential hopefuls from both major parties have made appearances on “SNL” in recent years.

via: NBC News

