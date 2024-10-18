Kamala Harris Flames Hecklers, Tells Them to Go to ‘Smaller’ Trump Rally [Video]

BY: Walker Published 4 hours ago

Kamala Harris isn’t too proud to compare sizes.

When addressing the fight for abortion rights and criticizing Republican candidate Donald Trump for his “hand-selection” of three Supreme Court justices who helped overturn Roe v. Wade, Harris was interrupted by people in the crowd screaming “that’s a lie!”

Harris waved them off, while also taking a dig at Trump’s sensitivity over crowd sizes. “Oh, you guys are at the wrong rally,” Harris joked as the audience roared in laughter. “No, I think you meant to go to the smaller one down the street.” The subject of campaign rallies as been a sore spot for the former president, who has obsessed over Harris’ events packed with throngs of supporters.

Both privately and publicly, Trump has lamented over the media attention the Harris-Walz 2024 rally sizes have been receiving, and has even resorted to falsely claiming his opponent’s crowds were “fake” and AI-manipulated.

When speaking at the 2024 Democratic National Convention this summer, Barack Obama skewered Trump as a “78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago.” “It has been a constant stream of gripes and grievances,” the 44th president continued. “There’s the childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories, this weird obsession with crowd sizes,” he added, conspicuously motioning with his hands.

Harris held three campaign events in the Badger State on Thursday during her media blitz in the “blue wall” states of Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan.

During one of the stops in Wisconsin, businessman Mark Cuban joined the vice president on the campaign trail and criticized Trump following his bumbling interview with Bloomberg over the economic agenda he’s running on.

Vice President Harris to MAGA hecklers: “Oh you guys are at the wrong rally. I think you meant to go to the smaller one down the street” ??? pic.twitter.com/mRjL561vbp — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 17, 2024