Justin Timberlake's Appearance Sparks Concern After His Recent DWI Arrest [Video] | lovebscott.com

Timberlake’s eyes appeared bloodshot during his show in Vegas.

NSYNC alum Justin Timberlake appeared to have red-eyes during his performance in Las Vegas last month, sparking concern among his fans in the wake of the singer’s recent DWI arrest in the Hamptons.

Fans shared footage of Timberlake’s performance in Sin City back in May during his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, showing the singer with noticeably red bloodshot eyes and an odd stare as he sang to thousands of people.

Attendees close enough to get a better look at the pop star were shocked and taken back when they noticed his “dreary-looking” face.

Several users on X, formerly known as Twitter, voiced their concerns, asking, “What’s wrong with his eyes?” “Did he blink once?” and “What is he on?”

Watch the video here.

As previously reported, the 43-year-old pop star was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons earlier this week.

He was taken in on Monday, June 17, in Sag Harbor after he was pulled over by a police officer.

Law enforcement sources said the father-of-two failed a field sobriety test before being handcuffed and arrested

A Sag Harbor Justice Court official later confirmed that the charges against Timberlake were DWI-related and that the singer was taken into custody following his arrest. He was ultimately released without bail.

Timberlake claimed he only had one martini, but a source told Page Six that the NSYNC alum was allegedly “wasted” and even drank another patron’s drink off the table when he left to go to the bathroom.

“We look forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake against these allegations,” powerhouse attorney Edward Burke Jr. said in a statement on Wednesday morning. “He will have a lot to say at the appropriate time.”

“He is currently awaiting full discovery from the DA’s office,” Timberlake’s lawyer added.

via: RadarOnline.com