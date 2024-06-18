Justin Timberlake Mug Shot Released By Sag Harbor Police | lovebscott.com

Justin Timberlake’s mugshot has been released.

via Deadline:

The Sag Harbor Police Department released the singer’s photo this afternoon. See it above.

Timberlake was arraigned and released from custody this morning after he was charged with driving while intoxicated in Sag Harbor, New York, last night. The Grammy-winning singer spent the night in Sag Harbor’s jail.

Sag Harbor police say he was pulled over after he ran through a stop sign and his 2025 BMW was weaving along the road. He is next scheduled to virtually appear in court on July 26, the same day he’s set to begin a two-night stand in Krakow, Poland.

Sag Harbor Police Chief Robert Drake said in a statement, “On June 18, 2024, at 12:37 AM, Justin R. Timberlake, age 43, of Tennessee, was observed operating a 2025 BMW southbound on Madison Street, failing to stop at a duly posted stop sign and failing to maintain his lane of travel. A traffic stop was initiated by a Police Officer from Sag Harbor Village Police Department and upon investigation it was determined that Mr. Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition. Mr. Timberlake was placed under arrest, process, and held overnight for morning arraignment. Mr. Timberlake was arraigned at the Sag Harbor Village Justice Court on June 18, 2024, at 9:30 AM where he was released on his own recognizance.”

So far, Timberlake has not issued a statement about the incident. Deadline has reached out to his reps.

Sag Harbor is a village located next to the Hamptons at the Eastern end of Long Island. The seaside village is a popular destination for nightlife and vacationers and the otherwise affluent.

The former singer with ’90s boy band NSYNC has two big solo shows in New York City next week: Timberlake plays Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, June 25 and Wednesday, June 26. He is set to play two shows in Chicago later this week, on Friday, June 21 and Saturday, June 22.

We guess he’s bring sexy back…to jail.