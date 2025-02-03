Justin Timberlake Divorce Rumors Explode as Jessica Biel Marks Star’s 44th Birthday, By Admitting Their Relationship Has Been ‘Devolving’

BY: Walker Published 8 minutes ago

Jessica Biel marked Justin Timberlake’s birthday with a surprising confession.

RadarOnline.com can report the 7th Heaven alum admitted the couple’s relationship has been “devolving” in a bizarre Instagram post tribute.

Over the weekend, Biel, 42, posted a slideshow of photos to celebrate Timberlake’s big day.

She wrote for the caption: “Another year to make memories that I keep sacred in my heart. Another year of joy and challenges being a parent with you. Another year together being curious and creative in the world.

“Another year growing and evolving and sometimes devolving, with you. Another year laughing about it all.Happy birthday, my love.”

The Sexy Back singer commented on the post: “I love you so much!!!”

Despite the loving tribute, rumors have been swirling their romance is on the rocks after the singer’s DUI bust back in June 2024 in Sag Harbor, New York.

A source told RadarOnline.com: “For her to make a dig like that in a birthday message is a clear sign things are not well between Jessica and Justin.

“Fans have gone wild speculating they are headed for the divorce court.”

As previously reported, Timberlake’s DWI report stated the singer failed a series of sobriety tests.

The singer was reportedly “unable to follow police instructions correctly” when he was pulled over on suspicion of drunk driving and “smelled of alcohol.”

He was also allegedly in possession of a vape pen during his arrest.

Despite the descriptions and statements made during the arrest, the Cry Me a River singer insisted he only had “one martini.”

Just a few months later, Timberlake pleaded guilty to a reduced charge in his drunk driving case and was ordered to pay a $500 fine and perform community service.

He pleaded guilty to “driving while ability impaired,” which is a violation under New York law, after he was initially charged with a misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated.

The singer also had to make a court-ordered apology as part of the plea deal.

He stated outside the courthouse: “This is a mistake that I made but I’m hoping that whoever is watching and listening right now can learn from this mistake.

“Even one drink — don’t get behind the wheel of the car.”

After wrapping up his legal drama, Timberlake still had to face issues at home with his wife following the arrest, which occurred when he was on tour.

Following the arrest, the singer canceled one of his concerts and told fans he was postponing due to an alleged injury.

A source told RadarOnline.com at the time: “Justin’s life has been steadily unraveling since his DUI arrest.

“His wife is really clean-living and after he was caught holding hands on a night out with another woman, things were already strained.

“This arrest and the fact he was with a female friend the night it happened has really brought things to a head.

“There’s no other way to say it that his marriage is now in crisis.”

Jessica and Justin started dating in 2007 and got married in 2012.

They share two sons together – Silas, nine, and Phineas, four.

via: Radar Online