Justin Bieber’s Fans Double Down on Claims Singer ‘Needs Help’ After Worrying Behavior at Coachella

Justin Bieber was looking rough during Week 2 of Coachella 2025, at least according to some fans who viewed videos of the pop star partying it up.

The “Peaches” singer was seen in a video posted to TikTok puffing on what appeared to be a joint at a private event near the music festival in Indio, Calif.

While smoking, his body was hunched over as he bounced his head to his 2015 song “What Do You Mean?”

Bieber was attending the invite-only Friday Nights in the Desert party, per TMZ.

Justin Bieber displays concerning behavior while smoking and partying at Coachella. pic.twitter.com/jmSNIsMjsk — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 21, 2025

At another point, the clip showed a shirtless Bieber, 31, oddly moving his body to Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” in a crowd.

Fans reacted to the footage of the Grammy winner in the comments, with one person claiming, “I’m sorry but he doesn’t look OK, he’s not just ‘having fun,’ he’s definitely under some hard influence. :(.”

“He needs better friends by [his] side,” another added.

“I’m mad that the people around him are not doing anything,” a third chimed in.

“poor guy, i don’t understand why they say he is enjoying. You can see clearly he needs help,” a fourth user claimed, echoing several others.

The “Baby” singer sparked worry for his well-being in February when he was seen swaying his body from side to side and smiling wide while at his wife Hailey Bieber’s Rhode pop-up event in Los Angeles.

Days later, Justin’s rep slammed allegations about the singer using drugs.

His rep told TMZ that the rumors were “exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive.”

However, the “Sorry” hitmaker’s friends and former colleagues are also reportedly concerned about Justin’s mental health.

“Seeing him disintegrate like this … it’s watching the embodiment of someone not living their purpose,” an ex-team member told the Hollywood Reporter.

“He’s lost,” the anonymous insider further claimed. “There’s no one protecting him because there’s no one there willing to say no to him. You say no, you get blown out.”

The pop star’s rep told Page Six in response, “This is just clickbait stupidity based on unnamed — and clearly ill-informed — ‘sources,’ disappointed that they no longer work with Justin.”

