Justin Bieber Postpones Remaining US Shows Amid Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis [Photo]

Justin Bieber has postponed the remainder of his North American ‘Justice’ tour.

via: Page Six

On Thursday, it was announced that the pop star — who is battling Ramsay Hunt syndrome — would be postponing the last nine shows scheduled in the United States leg of his “Justice World Tour.”

“In light of Justin’s ongoing recovery, the remaining US Justice Tour shows scheduled for June and early July, including at Summerfest at the @amfamamp in Milwaukee, WI on Friday, June 24, 2022 will be postponed,” read a statement from Bieber’s tour promoter, AEG Presents, which was shared by Summerfest’s Twitter account.

“Justin continues to receive the best medical care possible, is upbeat about his recovery, and is looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing for his fans overseas later this summer.”

The postponed concerts include those in Philadelphia, Penn. (Thursday), Uncasville, Conn. (Saturday), Boston, Mass. (June 20), St. Louis, Mo. (June 23), Milwaukee, Wis. (June 24), Las Vegas, Nev. (June 28), Glendale, Calif. (June 30) and Inglewood, Calif. (July 2 and 3).

Bieber is set to kick off the first of his international shows in Lucca, Italy, on July 31.

The singer, 28, announced his diagnosis with the rare neurological disorder on Instagram last week, showing his 242 million followers his partially paralyzed face.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is marked by a painful rash around the ear, on the face or on the mouth, according to New York’s Mount Sinai hospital. It manifests when the varicella-zoster virus infects a nerve in the head, and it can sometimes cause paralysis.

“For those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically obviously not capable of doing them,” he lamented in the straight-to-camera video.

Over the weekend, Madison Square Garden announced Bieber’s two shows scheduled for this past Monday and Tuesday would be postponed “due to Justin’s ongoing medical situation.”

His wife, Hailey Bieber, said the musician was “getting better every single day” during an appearance on “Good Morning America” Wednesday.

“It was just a very scary and random situation to happen,” the model, 25, explained, thanking the pair’s supportive fans for their “well wishes, advice [and] recommendations.”