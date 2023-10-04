Just Have A Yard Sale: Kim Zolciak Sells Estranged Husband Kroy Biermann’s Designer Sneakers as House Faces Foreclosure

Kim Zolciak-Biermann appears to be embracing an “out with the old” mentality by putting estranged husband Kroy Biermann’s designer shoes up for sale amid their messy divorce.

via: Page Six

The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star gave her 3.4 million Instagram followers the opportunity to purchase a couple of pairs of her and Kroy Biermann’s designer shoes Tuesday.

On the one hand, Zolciak advertised a pair of her estranged husband’s Louis Vuitton shoes, as well as a pair of Dior sneakers, for $600 each on her Instagram Story.

Meanwhile, she was willing to part ways with a pair of her own black Balmain heels for $600 and another pair of Gucci boots for $1,250.

Despite the hefty price tags, Zolciak insisted that all of the “cute” shoes were either never worn or only worn once.

This isn’t the first time that Zolciak has tried to pawn off her designer duds in an effort to pay off some of her mounting debt.

In the last couple of months, the blond bombshell has tried selling everything from her $2,750 wigs to her daughters’ clothing items.

In July, the 45-year-old gave her followers a chance to snag her daughter Brielle’s Louis Vuitton duffle bag for $20,000, and two Chanel purses for $7,000 and $5,500 respectively.

“I’m cleaning out her closet, kinda, without her authorization a little bit too,” Zolciak said via Instagram Story at the time, adding that she accepts payments through Zelle or Cash App.

While it’s unclear if anyone has actually purchased the items listed on her Story, Zolciak and Biermann’s financial problems seem to be never-ending.