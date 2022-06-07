'And Just Like That...' Showrunner Reveals Season 2 Storyline Will Include Samantha's Character

Samantha Jones is returning for season 2 of ‘And Just Like That…’

via People:

While speaking to Variety in an interview published Tuesday, Michael Patrick King — the showrunner of the Sex and the City revival — shared a few details about the HBO Max series’ upcoming season, including the return of Kim Cattrall’s character in the show’s storyline.

Samantha Jones was featured in the first season via text message exchanges with Sarah Jessica Parker‘s character Carrie Bradshaw. Cattrall, 65, has been vocal in the past about not wanting to return to the franchise, and King previously said that the door isn’t open for her return.

However, when he was recently asked if the character of Samantha will reappear in season 2, King responded, “Yes!”

King was hesitant to share much more information about the upcoming season. “It’s all so new right now,” he explained. “One of my big rules is don’t tell things until they’re real.”

He added, “My goal is to bring all the characters into the mix together, so that they’re not so much on separate runways.”

In March, HBO announced And Just Like That… was renewed for a second season. Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis are all set to return as their respective characters — Carrie, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York Goldenblatt — as they navigate love, friendship and their careers in New York City.

“I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters — played by these powerful, amazing actors,” King said in a statement at the time. “The fact is, we’re all thrilled. And Just like That… our Sex life is back.”

Earlier this month, Parker opened up about her rift with Cattrall, acknowledging that “it’s very hard to talk about the situation.”

Samantha Jones aside, we can’t wait to see what’s in store for season 2!