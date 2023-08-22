‘And Just Like That’ Lands Season 3 Renewal at Max Ahead of Season 2 Finale

‘And Just Like That’ is coming back for more!

Max has renewed the hit series for a third season.

via THR:

Max has picked up a third season of And Just Like That, the Sex and the City sequel following Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) as they navigate family, love and friendship 15-plus years after the original series concluded. The renewal comes just ahead of the show’s second-season finale, which is set for Aug. 24 and will feature a buzzed-about cameo from the fourth member of the core SATC cast, Kim Cattrall.

“As we approach the highly anticipated season finale on Thursday, we raise our cosmos to [showrunner] Michael Patrick King and his magnificent team of writers, producers, cast and crew who continue to charm us, 25 years later, with dynamic friendships and engaging stories,” said Sarah Aubrey, Max’s head of original content, in a statement. “We cannot wait for audiences to see where season three will take our favorite New Yorkers.”

Work on season three won’t begin until after the resolution of strikes by Hollywood writers and actors, who are seeking better pay and residuals and protections against artificial intelligence encroaching on their jobs from studios and streamers.

“We are thrilled to spend more time in the Sex and the City universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors,” said King. “And Just Like That… here comes season three.”

Along with Parker, Davis and Nixon, the season two cast features Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang, Alexa Swinton and John Corbett.

King executive produces the series with John Melfi, Parker, Davis, Nixon, Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky. Darren Star created Sex and the City, based on the book by Candace Bushnell.

We’re excited!